Tuesday, April 9, 2019
News

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers presentation to Council

FORT. ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) made a presentation to Fort St. John City Council on the Natural Gas and Oil Industry.

Chris Montgomery, Manager of exploration and production management, shared that their 60 associate members produce about 80 percent of Canada’s natural gas and crude oil and provide a wide range of services that support the upstream crude oil and natural gas industry.

Montgomery shared that despite all the conversation to move to lower carbon energy around the world, which is necessary, all the credible predictions show more energy will be needed in all of its forms all around the world.

Natural gas is the quickest growing industry, shared Montgomery, and in Canada having the lowest emitting natural gas. CAPP feels the best way to get their liquified product to the world is by the liquified gas plant on the west coast.

It has been a tough couple of years for the sector, shares Montgomery, as the industry struggles not being able to get their product to market. Canadian producers are being pushed out of traditional markets for producers in the U.S as they are closer to those markets and it is cheaper to get their product.

CAPP wants to be an active participant in any conversation that applies to the oil and gas industry as they are open and committed to helping keep the industry preserved as they represent large and small producer member companies who explore for, develop and produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and oil sands throughout Canada.

