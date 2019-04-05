Canadian Olympic Athlete meets with students for Classroom Champions “Better Together” community celebration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Olympic Skeleton athlete, Mirela Rahneva, was at Bert Ambrose Elementary School on Thursday as part of a Classroom Champions “Better Together” community celebration.

Rahneva joined students and teachers from Bert Ambrose Elementary School, Alwin Holland Elementary School, and Hudson’s Hope Elementary School, as well as student families, local dignitaries, and corporate representatives.

This event was a community celebration of student achievement through Classroom Champions’ innovative, year-long mentorship program.

Rahneva says it was a pleasure to serve as a role model and to work with the students by expanding their skills and knowledge.

“It was an absolute pleasure to come and meet you guys and work with you. We’ve really had a chance to connect over the year. I’ve got to take you on journeys across the world, pretty much, and we talked about lessons and I challenged you guys, and you guys came back with the most amazing responses. You really actually just wowed me. I’m just so proud of your talent, your creativity, effort, and just yourself; you are just pure amazing so thank you for everything.”

This celebration was sponsored by Classroom Champions’ corporate community partner PETRONAS Canada.