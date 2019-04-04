-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 4, 2019
Canadian Resource Coalition to hold Rally 4 the North on April 13

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Canadian Resource Coalition will be holding a rally on April 13 in Valleyview, Alberta.

According to event organizer, Mike Ramsey, Rally 4 the North is a chance for northern communities to stand up against the carbon tax and to learn about the importance of the natural resource sector.

“This is just a rally against the carbon tax and we’ll be giving some education on it as well. Vivian Krause will be doing some speaking and we have a few other guest speakers that we are just waiting to confirm.”

The Rally will also focus on Canada’s need for a pipeline that connects from coast to coast.

Ramsey feels that it is important that B.C. gets on board for the construction of pipelines, adding that they are trying to rally up a lot of support from the western provinces.

“I think it’s important B.C. is on board with us because things are going to get stirred up here and we need to get pipelines built. We’re just trying to rally up as many western provinces and towns for support as much as possible.”

According to Ramsey, they are anticipating about 3,000 to 4,000 trucks in Valleyview.

In addition to a rally in Valleyview, Ramsey says a staging will be taking place in Dawson Creek.

The Rally 4 the North will be taking place Saturday, April 13, in Valleyview, Alberta.

For more information, you can visit the Canadian Resource Coalition’s Facebook page.

