Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on B.C. politicians to lower gas prices

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on B.C. politicians to lower the price of gas.

The Federation has launched a petition in an effort to get politicians to reduce taxes at the gas pumps.

According to the Federation, the price of gas has risen dramatically with some areas seeing prices of up to $1.78 per litre.

B.C. Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Kris Sims, says British Columbians should not be punished at the pumps and that Premier John Horgan should eliminate or reduce certain taxes, such as the carbon tax.

Sims adds that if Horgan won’t fix the problem, it should be part of Andrew Wilkinson’s promise if he becomes premier.

“British Columbians are being punished at the pumps for driving to work, dropping their kids off at school and picking up groceries – and politicians are the big culprits. Our petition calls on Premier John Horgan to cancel the B.C. carbon tax, reduce the TransLink Tax and support pipelines so we get tax relief and an increased fuel supply – and if he won’t do it, then Andrew Wilkinson should promise to do it if he becomes premier.”

Currently, the B.C. carbon tax is 9.8 cents per litre with GST, and the TransLink Tax is set to jump up to 18.5 cents per litre soon.

The petition to lower taxes and increase gasoline supply for B.C. can be found on the Taxpayer Federation’s website.