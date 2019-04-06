-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, April 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News CCCR presents petition of 30,000 signatures at Caribou Recovery meeting in Dawson...
NewsRegional

CCCR presents petition of 30,000 signatures at Caribou Recovery meeting in Dawson Creek

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery presented a petition of 30,000 signatures at the Draft Caribou Recovery Agreements meeting on Thursday in Dawson Creek.

Kathleen Connolly, Group member and Executive Director of the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce, says the petition has been open since November and is asking the Government to consider halting the process until all the necessary work is complete.

“The petition has been open since November. What we’re asking Government to do is three things. We asked them to halt all of the negotiations immediately, which they didn’t do. We asked that they consult openly with all users, stakeholders, businesses, local government, and all those people that would be impacted, they didn’t do that. We asked that they do socio-economic impact assessments on the entire Northeast region; they’ve not done that either.”

- Advertisement -

Connolly thought that the Dawson Creek meeting would be the perfect opportunity to publicly present the petition which contains over 1,300 pages of signatures.

Connolly says that her group would like to put the petition on a plane to Victoria and present it personally to the Legislature sometime next week.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the CCCR did send a letter to the Government regarding the socio-economic impact that the Draft Caribou Recovery Agreements would have on the Peace Region.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFreezing Rain warning issued for Alberta Peace
Next articleChamber of Commerce announces new annual event with Hospital Foundation

RECENT STORIES

News

Chamber of Commerce announces new annual event with Hospital Foundation

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce made an announcement on Friday at the...
Read more
News

Freezing Rain warning issued for Alberta Peace

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the Alberta Peace.The warning...
Read more
News

Northeast BC unemployment rates continued to rise in March

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of March have been released.The unemployment rate...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Inconnu Swim Club to host Spring Splash Invitational swim meet this...

Norah Vogan -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -This weekend we are hosting our Spring Splash Invitational swim meet.We are expecting over 100 swimmers from our club, Grande...

Huskies win over Coaldale Copperheads at Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Fraud Investigation

Government provides funding to support professional development of BC farmers

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.