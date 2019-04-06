CCCR presents petition of 30,000 signatures at Caribou Recovery meeting in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery presented a petition of 30,000 signatures at the Draft Caribou Recovery Agreements meeting on Thursday in Dawson Creek.

Kathleen Connolly, Group member and Executive Director of the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce, says the petition has been open since November and is asking the Government to consider halting the process until all the necessary work is complete.

“The petition has been open since November. What we’re asking Government to do is three things. We asked them to halt all of the negotiations immediately, which they didn’t do. We asked that they consult openly with all users, stakeholders, businesses, local government, and all those people that would be impacted, they didn’t do that. We asked that they do socio-economic impact assessments on the entire Northeast region; they’ve not done that either.”

- Advertisement -

Connolly thought that the Dawson Creek meeting would be the perfect opportunity to publicly present the petition which contains over 1,300 pages of signatures.

Connolly says that her group would like to put the petition on a plane to Victoria and present it personally to the Legislature sometime next week.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the CCCR did send a letter to the Government regarding the socio-economic impact that the Draft Caribou Recovery Agreements would have on the Peace Region.