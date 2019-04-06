-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, April 6, 2019
The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce made an announcement on Friday at the Trade Show for a new local annual event in partnership with the FSJHospital Foundation.
Chamber of Commerce announces new annual event with Hospital Foundation

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce made an announcement on Friday at the Trade Show for a new local annual event in partnership with the FSJ
Hospital Foundation.

The new annual event in partnership with the Hospital Foundation will be B.C. LNG Hole-in-One Golf Tournament.

According to Chamber of Commerce President, Chris Flury, the idea of this event is not just to raise funds for the Hospital Foundation and the Chamber but to bring the industry together.

“The whole point of this is not just to raise funds for the Hospital Foundation and the Chamber. The whole point of this is to bring the industry together. We had the FID announce in November which is a huge boon for this community and we are bringing that community together to help support a local organization and a local charity.”

Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, Nikki Hedges, says the funds raised from this event will go towards an area of need within the hospital rather than to a specific area.

“It’s going into our wherever the need is the greatest fund. So that helps us to enhance the work that we do, which is providing equipment that will help to support any of the departments in the hospital.”

Hedges says she is very excited for the Foundation to be chosen for this golf tournament charity.

Registration and sponsorships for this event are now open.

The B.C. LNG Hole-in-One Golf Tournament will be taking place at the Lone Wolf Golf Club on June 13, 2019.

If you are interested, or for more information, you can contact the Chamber of Commerce at 250-785-6037 or [email protected].

