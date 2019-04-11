Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on business opportunities April 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting another Speakers Series Luncheon on Tuesday, April 16, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

This month’s Luncheon is a presentation on Population Change = Business Opportunities and will be presented by Marleen Morris, Co-Director of UNBC’s Community Development Institute.

Morris will share the results of the Fort St. John Community profile and will highlight how population change equals opportunity for the business community.

- Advertisement -

Morris will also identify new market opportunities, strategies, and services.

The next Speakers Series Luncheon is on Tuesday, April 16, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

To register for this event, you must register at the Chamber of Commerce’s website or by calling 250-785-6037.