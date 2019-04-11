9.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on business opportunities April 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting another Speakers Series Luncheon on Tuesday, April 16, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

This month’s Luncheon is a presentation on Population Change = Business Opportunities and will be presented by Marleen Morris, Co-Director of UNBC’s Community Development Institute.

Morris will share the results of the Fort St. John Community profile and will highlight how population change equals opportunity for the business community.

Morris will also identify new market opportunities, strategies, and services.

The next Speakers Series Luncheon is on Tuesday, April 16, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

To register for this event, you must register at the Chamber of Commerce’s website or by calling 250-785-6037.

