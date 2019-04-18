12.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Chamber of Commerce to host three luncheons this May
News

Chamber of Commerce to host three luncheons this May

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce has a busy month ahead as they will be hosting three Luncheons.

On May 3, M.P. Peter Kent and M.P. Bob Zimmer will be guest speakers from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a Chamber Luncheon at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Andrew Wilkenson and Dan Davies will be at the Northern Grand Hotel, on May 22, for a Chamber Luncheon taking place from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Then on May 30, Scott Maxwell, from the Ministry of Transportation, will be a guest speaker for a Chamber Luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, and to register for these events, you can visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFederal Government and B.C. Hydro to invest in clean energy for natural gas sites in Peace Region
Next articleBC Wildfire Service reminding residents to use caution when burning outdoors

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Wildfire Service reminding residents to use caution when burning outdoors

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - With Northeastern B.C. experiencing warm and dry weather conditions, the B.C. Wildfire Service is asking...
Read more
Energy News

Federal Government and B.C. Hydro to invest in clean energy for natural gas sites in Peace Region

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Federal Government and B.C. Hydro have announced that they will be providing funding for the...
Read more
News

Media and local council get a look at the LAR workshop for Site C Project

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the media and local Council had an opportunity to tour the LAR...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Lower price discounts to boost Q1 oil profits but uncertainty hangs...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Lower discounts on western Canadian oil prices have swollen producer coffers in the first three months of the year, but analysts...

39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kin Park

The BC Oil and Gas Commission is hosting Orphan Sites Information...

New Builders Code will look to improve work-site culture and tackle...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.