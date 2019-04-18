Chamber of Commerce to host three luncheons this May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce has a busy month ahead as they will be hosting three Luncheons.

On May 3, M.P. Peter Kent and M.P. Bob Zimmer will be guest speakers from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a Chamber Luncheon at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Andrew Wilkenson and Dan Davies will be at the Northern Grand Hotel, on May 22, for a Chamber Luncheon taking place from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Then on May 30, Scott Maxwell, from the Ministry of Transportation, will be a guest speaker for a Chamber Luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, and to register for these events, you can visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.