Chevron, Woodside looking to double size of Canadian LNG project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Reuters is reporting that Chevron Canada Ltd and Woodside Energy Ltd have applied for a new license for their Kitimat LNG plant in Northern British Columbia.

According to Chevron, if this new license is approved it could see the plant nearly double in size to produce 18 million tonnes per annum.

The two companies had submitted their applications to the National Energy Board on April 1, with a revised plant design that may include up to three LNG trains, instead of two.

- Advertisement -

Analysts say that a growing LNG industry in Northern British Columbia would be a boom for Western Canadian Natural Gas Producers that would supply the projects.

The Kitimat LNG application follows the approval last October of the massive LNG Canada project, also located in Kitimat. That project is led by Royal Dutch Shell and will initially produce 14 Mtpa, with the option to increase to 28 Mtpa.

The full article can be read on Reuters’ website.