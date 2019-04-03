0.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A Chevron refinery is seen on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby. Source Reuters
Home Energy News Chevron, Woodside looking to double size of Canadian LNG project
Energy NewsNews

Chevron, Woodside looking to double size of Canadian LNG project

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Reuters is reporting that Chevron Canada Ltd and Woodside Energy Ltd have applied for a new license for their Kitimat LNG plant in Northern British Columbia.

According to Chevron, if this new license is approved it could see the plant nearly double in size to produce 18 million tonnes per annum.

The two companies had submitted their applications to the National Energy Board on April 1, with a revised plant design that may include up to three LNG trains, instead of two.

- Advertisement -

Analysts say that a growing LNG industry in Northern British Columbia would be a boom for Western Canadian Natural Gas Producers that would supply the projects.

The Kitimat LNG application follows the approval last October of the massive LNG Canada project, also located in Kitimat. That project is led by Royal Dutch Shell and will initially produce 14 Mtpa, with the option to increase to 28 Mtpa.

The full article can be read on Reuters’ website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAlberta’s UCP would create Indigenous crown corporation, help investments

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta’s UCP would create Indigenous crown corporation, help investments

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says an Alberta government led by him would help Indigenous communities...
Read more
News

Environment Canada issues winter storm warning for Fort Nelson

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Fort Nelson.According to Environment Canada, Hazardous...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP remind drivers of the laws surrounding Impaired Care and Control of a motor vehicle

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP would like to remind drivers of the laws surrounding...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Winter storm warning issued for Fort Nelson

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Fort Nelson.According to the warning snow mixed with freezing rain is...

Wild Sheep and Long Ago Person Found

Huskies to take on Wainwright Bisons in first game of 2019...

Crude by rail rises in March but storage high despite Alberta...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.