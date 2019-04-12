City of Fort St John holds 12th Annual Community Awards Night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held the 12th Annual Community Awards Night at the Lido Theatre on Thursday.

It was an evening to celebrate community members that provide excellent work ethic and service to make a difference in Fort St. John.

Judges for the night were Councillors Trevor Bolin, Becky Grimsrud, and Director of Recreation & Leisure Services Karin Carlson.

Community members were nominated in seven separate categories, from awards for Literacy to the Mayor’s Citizen of the Year.

Guest speakers for the night included local writer Ronnie Pelletier and local business manager Chad Chappell, with a musical performance by Airik Clark.

Mayor Lori Ackerman gave congratulations and thanks to all the nominees and recipients for their continued hard work and dedication to the community.

“First of all, I want to give a huge congratulations to absolutely everyone in this room because if you weren’t a winner or nominated, you’re supporting someone so good for you.”

Recipients:

Recipient of the Literacy Award was Connie Greyeyes-Dick. Runner-ups were Jessica Kalman and Tammy Watson.

The winner of the Humanitarian Award was Sherri Mytopher. Runner-ups were Denise Cornet Cooper and Jennifer Pimm.

Recipient of the Cultural Award was Sandy Troudt. Runner-up was Emry Mika.

Ally Peever received the Youth Award. Runner-ups were 1st Fort St. John Scouts and Emma Lavigne.

Recipient of the Recreation Award was Annika Hedican. Runner-ups were Connie Richter and Elena Warkentin.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Gail Weber. Runner-up was Andy Ackerman.

Paul van Nostrand was the recipient of the Mayor’s Citizen of the Year.