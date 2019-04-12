4 C
The award winners for the 2019 Fort St. John Community Awards.
City of Fort St John holds 12th Annual Community Awards Night

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held the 12th Annual Community Awards Night at the Lido Theatre on Thursday.

It was an evening to celebrate community members that provide excellent work ethic and service to make a difference in Fort St. John.

Judges for the night were Councillors Trevor Bolin, Becky Grimsrud, and Director of Recreation & Leisure Services Karin Carlson.

Community members were nominated in seven separate categories, from awards for Literacy to the Mayor’s Citizen of the Year.

Guest speakers for the night included local writer Ronnie Pelletier and local business manager Chad Chappell, with a musical performance by Airik Clark.

Mayor Lori Ackerman gave congratulations and thanks to all the nominees and recipients for their continued hard work and dedication to the community.

“First of all, I want to give a huge congratulations to absolutely everyone in this room because if you weren’t a winner or nominated, you’re supporting someone so good for you.”

Recipients:

Recipient of the Literacy Award was Connie Greyeyes-Dick. Runner-ups were Jessica Kalman and Tammy Watson.

Connie’s sister Holly accepted the award on her behalf.

The winner of the Humanitarian Award was Sherri Mytopher. Runner-ups were Denise Cornet Cooper and Jennifer Pimm.

Sherri Mytopher, Humanitarian Award winner

Recipient of the Cultural Award was Sandy Troudt. Runner-up was Emry Mika.

Sandy Troudt, Cultural Award winner

Ally Peever received the Youth Award. Runner-ups were 1st Fort St. John Scouts and Emma Lavigne.

Ally Peever, Youth Award winner

Recipient of the Recreation Award was Annika Hedican. Runner-ups were Connie Richter and Elena Warkentin.

Annika Hedican, Recreation Award winner

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Gail Weber. Runner-up was Andy Ackerman.

Gail Weber, Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Paul van Nostrand was the recipient of the Mayor’s Citizen of the Year.

Paul van Nostrand, Mayor’s Citizen of the Year

 

 

