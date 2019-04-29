4.5 C
The City of Fort St. John held a grand opening on Monday for the new play structure at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

City of Fort St john holds grand opening for new play structure

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held a grand opening on Monday for the new play structure at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Mayor Lori Ackerman, members of Council, and community members were on hand for the ribbon cutting.

According to Ackerman, this is a much-needed structure that families were requesting to be added to the Centre for quite some time.

“We heard from a lot of the families that this was something that was needed in this facility so that those children with so much energy, while they’re watching family members and siblings use the rest of the facility, could come here and get rid of some of that energy.”

Ackerman says play is important to the development of children, and this structure will help with that development.

“Play is important to the development of children, not only physical growth but cognitive, emotional, and social development. The opportunity for climbing, tumbling, jumping, and crawling whenever they possibly can is certainly going to help them in their building blocks to physical movement and enhancing some specialized skills, it’s really going to help them and encourage them to carry on with an active lifestyle as they get older.”

Councillor Tony Zabinsky says the structure is built great and will be well used by many kids.

“It was greatly built, it will be well used, and the kids will have fun and the other nice part about it is that when they have their other siblings doing events here, what a great way to burn off some energy and enjoy yourself.”

The play structure will be open during the regular operating hours of the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

