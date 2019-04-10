9.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Sports

City of Fort St John Recreation to hold National Superhero Day Bike Rodeo

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In honour of National Superhero Day, the City of Fort St. John Recreation is holding a Bike Rodeo.

Children ages two to 12 have the opportunity to bring their bicycles and dress up as their favourite superheroes for a Bike Rodeo.

Those who dress up will be entered into a draw to win prizes.

Scooters are also welcome to this event.

The National Superhero Day Bike Rodeo is taking place on April 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can email [email protected].

