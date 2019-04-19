City of Fort St John seeking volunteers for Canada Day celebrations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is now recruiting volunteers to help out with the annual Canada Day celebrations.

City of Fort St. John Recreation Programmer, Paola Banks, says the City is inviting the community to join in the setup and tear down of the Canada Day Celebrations.

“We are inviting the community to join in for the setup and tear of this big event. This event requires a huge amount of organizations, staff, and volunteers to make it as successful as we can, and we are recruiting volunteers to help with all of the festivities that we have planned.”

- Advertisement -

Banks says everyone is welcome to volunteer, as long as they are able to spare a few hours to help out.

“We don’t turn anyone away, as long as they are able to spare a few hours we are okay with it.”

According to Banks, setup begins on June 29, two days prior to Canada Day.

If you, or your organization, are interested in volunteering for Canada Day Celebrations, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.