City staff release concept designs for major intersection

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The staff of the City of Fort St. John shared today due to ageing underground infrastructure and last summer’s water main break, the intersection at 100 Street and 100 Avenue requires urgent attention.

The City of Fort St John staff goes on to say they have begun the planning and engagement process to upgrade and improve 100 Street. However the intersection calls for immediate remediation work and City staff have started working with a renowned Florence, Italy-based architecture and engineering firm to develop a concept.

The concept, estimated at $41 million, calls for the construction of a traffic circle to improve the flow of traffic while allowing for a significant public art installation. Additionally, City staff commissioned a world-renowned artist to celebrate the Arctic Grayling, an important fresh-water fish of the north, which centers a stunning large heated fountain.

“Council is excited to see this addition to our downtown, we are requesting City staff look into the possibility of the Arctic Grayling sculpture being carved of ice each winter,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman.

City staff encourage you to visit the Let’s Talk 100 Street project website at letstalk.fortstjohn.ca and sign up for the project newsletter to stay up-to-date with the progress.