Cold Shot Bus Lines is extending services to Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In less than six months after stepping into the breach created by Greyhound’s departure on October 31, Cold Shot Bus Lines is expanding services to Fort St. John.

According to Cold Shot President, Sunny Balwaria, the Company will offer a cross-border route to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, servicing the Peace Country.

“We’ve added several new features for Peace Country customers. We have a new cross-border route to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John via Grande Prairie that will take passengers and freight to those points.”

Balwaria also says that Cold Shot will be offering shuttle services to important points of interest, such as airports and hospitals.

“In addition, we’ve added a stop for Fort St. John passengers at Grande Prairie’s Queen

Elizabeth II hospital, as well as a shuttle connection to the Edmonton International

Airport that enables airline passengers from Fort St. John to go directly to that airport.”

Cold Shot is an Alberta-owned transportation company operating since 2005.

For more information, you can visit Coldshot.ca.