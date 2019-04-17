Committee undertakes project on children and youth with special needs

VICTORIA, B.C. – A project on children and youth with neuro-diverse (e.g., ASD, FASD, developmental delay) special needs, is being undertaken by the all-party Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth focusing on improving assessment and eligibility processes.

The committee invites British Columbians to share their input and experiences by speaking with the committee at a public hearing, or by making a written submission by 5 p.m., June 7, 2019. The committee will release a report with recommendations to the legislative assembly by the early fall.

“Families of children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs may navigate a number of pathways, services and providers over the course of a child’s journey,” said Nicholas Simons, committee chair and MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast. “The committee is looking to better understand those experiences and explore opportunities to improve assessment and eligibility processes.”

- Advertisement -

“We are interested in hearing directly from parents, caregivers and other stakeholders about barriers and challenges, and how processes and supports can be simplified,” said Michelle Stilwell, deputy chair and MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “The committee wants to find solutions that better serve children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs and their families.”

The consultation, including registration for public hearings, is available; CLICK HERE

Public hearings will be held in eight communities; teleconference options are also available:

Terrace (May 21)

Fort St. John (May 22)

Prince George (May 22)

Kelowna (May 23)

Castlegar (May 23)

Nanaimo (May 24)

Victoria (June 3)

Surrey (June 4)

The members of the committee are:

Nicholas Simons, MLA Powell River-Sunshine Coast (chair)

Michelle Stilwell, MLA Parksville-Qualicum (deputy chair)

Sonia Furstenau, MLA Cowichan Valley

Rick Glumac, MLA Port Moody-Coquitlam

Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA Courtenay-Comox

Ellis Ross, MLA Skeena

Rachna Singh, MLA Surrey-Green Timbers

Laurie Throness, MLA Chilliwack Kent

Teresa Wat, MLA Richmond North Centre

For further information on the meetings, contact;

Jennifer Arril

Committee Clerk

Room 224, Parliament Buildings

Victoria, B.C., V8V 1X4

Telephone: 250 356-2933 (collect)

Toll-free: 1 877 428-8337

Fax: 250 356-8172

E-mail: [email protected] bc.ca