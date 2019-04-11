FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Community Bridge’s ‘Daddy and Me’ program continues due to funding from Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Shell Canada.

The ‘Daddy and Me’ program is an event for all male caregivers to connect with their children in an informal and relaxed environment while meeting other male givers in the community. The events help promote positive father involvement and strengthen the father-child relationship. They also create an awareness of community resources.

With recent donations made by Pembina Pipeline Corporation of $5,000 and Shell Canada’s donation of $7,000 the program can continue to provide opportunities for all the male caregivers in our community.

‘Daddy and Me’ includes free activities for children 0-6 years of age, accompanied by their male caregiver. (Father, Uncle, Grandfather)

The following are the Spring Sessions;

Saturday, April 27th, 2019, 3 pm – 4 pm, The Dinosaur Roar, FSJ Public Library

Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 6 pm – 7:30 pm, Bowling, Fort Bowling Lanes

Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10 am – 1 pm, Petting Farm and Pony Rides, Heartbreak Acres

