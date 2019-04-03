Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery sends letter to Government regarding socio-economic impact

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery has sent a letter to the Provincial Government concerning the importance of completing a socio-economic impact assessment on the Caribou Recovery Process.

In the letter, the CCCR says they are in full agreement with the Peace River Regional District that a socio-economic impact should be completed before the draft agreements are finalized.

According to CCCR, the business community that relies on the proposed areas will be affected by the Section 11 and Partnership Agreement.

Kathleen Connolly, Group member and Executive Director of the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce, spoke at the Draft Agreement Meeting in Fort St. John asking the Government to extend the deadline and that an independent assessment should be completed before any agreements are finalized.

“The socio-economic impacts to our region could potentially be devasting. The Provincial Government has not started a socio-economic impact assessment for any part of our region today. So what we’re asking in our letter is that Government extend the amount of time that Government and citizens can respond to these concerns, that the Regional District can hire legal counsel if they require it, that they can do an independent socio-economic assessment that looks at yours and compare that data and make decisions and mitigations that will actually allow our communities to be able to respond in a manner that will allow them to mitigate for what is going to happen to industry, not only forestry but mining and the small businesses that will be impacted by it.”

The CCCR says they support the Regional Districts in any measures that they choose to implement leading up to the required assessments being completed.

The letter to the Government can be found on the Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery Facebook page.