News

Councillor Trevor Bolin chosen as leader of the B.C. Conservative Party

VANCOUVER, B.C. – At the Pan Pacific Hotel today, the Conservative Party announced their newest leader of the party, local Councillor Trevor Bolin.

The interim leader, Andrew Anderson has been in the position since the party’s Annual General Meeting in September 2018.

Councillor Bolin is a local of Fort St. John and was born and raised here. Since 2008 he has been serving as a Councillor for the City of Fort St. John.

Bolin says the Conservative party in B.C. is the oldest political party in the province. The membership is made up of small conservatives who believe in small government, fiscal responsibility and environmental sustainability.

“I am proud to have been named the leader of the party and look forward to making B.C. better for all through our ‘made in BC approach’, which will be released shortly,” said Bolin.

Previous to Anderson’s interim leadership the position was vacant from October 28, 2016, to October 4, 2017. Previous to the vacancy, Dan Brooks was the leader of the party from September 17, 2016 – October 28, 2016

Bolin is a local small business owner,  co-owner of RE/MAX Action Realty, owner of Burger King FSJ, owner of Gateway Esso and developer for The Gateway Plaza. As well as a volunteer to local and provincial not-for-profit groups and boards.

BC Conservatives website; CLICK HERE

