Cram the Cruiser and Amanda’s No Frills Food Bank Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP and Amanda’s No Frill’s came together to collect donations on behalf of the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Cram the Cruiser took place Saturday, April 13th as a one-day event hosted by Constable Joey Piattelli which coincided with No Frill’s National two week Food Bank Fundraising efforts running April 4th – 18th.

With all donations going to the Salvation Army’s Food Bank. The total weight of food collected on Saturday during the Cram the Cruiser Food Drive was 565lbs.