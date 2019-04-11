7.6 C
Thursday, April 11, 2019
Dawson Creek Pharmacist caught taking pills

Avatar Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia investigated the practices of Kayle Henry Christensen and discovered he was taking unauthorized medications for his own personal use.

Pursuant to section 33(4) of the Health Professions Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 183. The Inquiry Committee and the Registrant have agreed to resolve all matters arising from the investigation by way of a Consent Agreement under section 36(1) of the Health Professions Act.

Between September 2014 and June 2018, Christensen took unauthorized medications for his own personal use, from the pharmacy for which he was the pharmacy manager. The medications taken included, 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance and 10,000 tablets of a controlled drug substance, both of which require an authorized prescription.

Christensen did not process or bill these medications on PharmaNet and these medications were reportedly not provided to any other persons. Christensen altered and adjusted the pharmacy’s inventory records to ensure the losses would go unnoticed.

Christensen entered into a Consent Agreement with the College’s Inquiry Committee, and agreed to the following:

    • To suspend his registration as a pharmacist for a total of 90 days;
    • To not be pharmacy manager of a pharmacy and a preceptor for pharmacy students for a period of three years;
    • In relation to narcotic and controlled drugs, to not place and receive orders, destroy expired inventory, or have signing authority relating to the ordering of such substances for a period of three years from the date that his suspension ends;
    • To complete and successfully pass an ethics course for healthcare professionals; and
    • To pay a fine of $1,500.

The Inquiry Committee considered that in this case, in addition to the serious misconduct, Christensen placed himself and his patients at significant risk of harm when he took unauthorized medications for personal use and continued to practice in the capacity of a pharmacist.

His actions were a serious contravention of standards in the Code of Ethics and compromised the public’s trust in the pharmacy profession as a whole.

The Inquiry Committee determined that Christensen required serious remediation and deterrence regarding his conduct. The Inquiry Committee considered the terms of the Consent Agreement appropriate to protect the public, as well as send a clear message of deterrence to the profession.

