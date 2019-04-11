Dawson Creek Pharmacist caught taking pills

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia investigated the practices of Kayle Henry Christensen and discovered he was taking unauthorized medications for his own personal use.

Pursuant to section 33(4) of the Health Professions Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 183. The Inquiry Committee and the Registrant have agreed to resolve all matters arising from the investigation by way of a Consent Agreement under section 36(1) of the Health Professions Act.

Between September 2014 and June 2018, Christensen took unauthorized medications for his own personal use, from the pharmacy for which he was the pharmacy manager. The medications taken included, 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance and 10,000 tablets of a controlled drug substance, both of which require an authorized prescription.