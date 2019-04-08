12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 8, 2019
Dawson Creek RCMP investigate an attempted murder
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP investigate an attempted murder

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – On Sunday, April 7, Dawson Creek RCMP Frontline Officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence on 13A Avenue.

According to the RCMP, although individuals were located at the residence, they were not cooperative with the Police.

RCMP say they were called again to 13A Avenue a couple of hours later where a male was seen running with what appeared to be a handgun.

The investigation resulted in two males being arrested for serious offences while another male is wanted in connection with conspiring to commit murder.

The RCMP believe this to be targeted and directly related to the drug trade.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3703 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

