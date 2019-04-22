Dawson Creek RCMP offer tips after increase in residential break and enters

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are offering up tips to prevent residential break and enters after RCMP have seen an increase.

According to the RCMP homes located in Dawson Creek and rural areas have been targeted with varying degrees of damage.

All of the recently reported break and enters have occurred during daylight hours, and all of the residences have been insecure by either an unlocked door or window.

At this time there is not enough evidence to approve any charges against any person(s).

The Dawson Creek RCMP would like to remind residents to secure their homes before leaving for the day.

The following are some best practices to help minimize your chance of becoming the next victim:

Secure (lock) all entrances/exits into your residence before leaving your property

Use quality deadbolts on all exterior doors

Invest in a monitored alarm and/or video surveillance system.

Secure (lock) all windows

In the event of a break in:

If you return to your residence and notice that a break-in has occurred, do not enter the building.

Call the police immediately

Do not touch anything or clean up until after the police have arrived and inspected the area for evidence.

If you have video surveillance systems, make sure everyone knows how to use it and burn the footage to a disk or USB. This alleviates the confusion and time delay that may occur to help with identifying possible suspects.

Residential break and enters can have a large impact on homeowners and their families due to the amount of stress that may come with having your home broken into, (ie: replacing stolen items, fixing broken windows or doors, etc).

Property owners can help reduce their risk of becoming a victim by improving the physical security of their own homes.