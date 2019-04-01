1.2 C
News

Dig Safe Month encourages safety practices before you dig

Avatar Tracy Teves
VICTORIA, B.C. – With April being Dig Safe Month, homeowners and contractors are reminded to “click or call” BC One Call before digging.

Important infrastructure, such as telecommunication cables, electricity wires, natural gas lines, water mains and sewer lines, are often buried underground. A simple click or call to BC One Call before beginning an excavation project can ensure safety and prevent possible interruption of services.

B.C. Common Ground Alliance (BCCGA), a non-profit organization, fully supports the “click before you dig” campaign. Along with its stakeholders, BCCGA communicates the importance of safe digging practices to prevent injuries, property damage and inconvenient outages.

To learn more about safe digging; CLICK HERE

To know more about BC One Call; CLICK HERE

