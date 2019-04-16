11 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
The area for the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision is outlined in red. Source Google Maps
News

District of Taylor awards contracts for Jarvis Crescent Subdivision

TAYLOR, B.C. – On Monday, at a District of Taylor Council Meeting, Council made a decision to award contracts for the development of the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision.

Out of seven contract bids, the District decided to award a $3.39 million contract to S. Young Enterprises to construct the subdivision, with Urban Systems being awarded a $128,000 direct award for project management services.

According to the District, the design for Jarvis Crescent was tender ready and put out for bid on March 14, 2019 with a three-week tender period, closing on April 4, 2019.

Since Urban Systems possessed an in-depth involvement from the start, Staff and Council felt that it would be best to award them with the project management services.

The Subdivision is located along Spruce Street and is a 22-acre piece of District property that includes 50 lots for new single-family homes.

The Subdivision was named in honour of long-time Mayor Fred Jarvis, who served for 28 years and passed away in December 2018.

