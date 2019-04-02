District of Taylor Council approves 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council meeting, Council approved the 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw.

The Bylaw, No. 832, 2019, puts in place the District’s budget plan and tax rates for 2019 and will help guide the District with revenues and expenditures through to 2023.

This Bylaw is set for both the Captial and Operating Budgets for 2019.

The 2019 Operating Budget for the District will be $8.9 million, with operating expenses to be $6.9 million.

Also budgeted to the District, is $8.7 million in capital spending.

The Bylaw had gone through three readings before being approved by Council.

More information on the budget can be viewed on the District of Taylor’s website.