2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
District of Taylor Council on April 1, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News District of Taylor Council approves 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw
News

District of Taylor Council approves 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council meeting, Council approved the 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw.

The Bylaw, No. 832, 2019, puts in place the District’s budget plan and tax rates for 2019 and will help guide the District with revenues and expenditures through to 2023.

This Bylaw is set for both the Captial and Operating Budgets for 2019.

- Advertisement -

The 2019 Operating Budget for the District will be $8.9 million, with operating expenses to be $6.9 million.

Also budgeted to the District, is $8.7 million in capital spending.

The Bylaw had gone through three readings before being approved by Council.

More information on the budget can be viewed on the District of Taylor’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP issue warning after a series of overdoses
Next articleRegistration open for 2019 Tour of the Peace

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after a series of overdoses

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are issuing a warning following a series of recent overdoses.According to RCMP,...
Read more
News

Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north...
Read more
News

Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon

Scott Brooks -
WONOWON, B.C. - On the afternoon of March 29, Fort St. John RCMP responded to a single vehicle motorcycle...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north of Fort St. John.According to...

UCP’s Kenney promises to cut approval times in half for energy...

Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon

Huskies heading off to 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.