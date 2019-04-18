12.6 C
District of Taylor Council proclaims the month of May MS Month. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

District of Taylor proclaims May as MS Month

Avatar Scott Brooks
TAYLOR, B.C. – With May being MS Month at a Council Meeting, on Monday, the District of Taylor has proclaimed May to be MS Month.

Sherri Mytopher, of the MS Society of Fort St. John, presented a request to Council to proclaim May as MS Month.

“Members of the Northern Regional Chapter of the MS Society of Canada urge you to proclaim the month of May as MS Awareness Month in the District of Taylor in order to call attention to the exemplary efforts of the 100,000 Canadians who live every day with the challenge of this neurological disease. B.C. has the third highest concentration of people with MS in Canada.”

Since 1948, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada has been a leader in funding vital MS research into the cause, prevention and treatment of MS while providing services and support to people with MS and their families.

Council accepted the proclamation and will be hoisting the flag on the flag pole outside of the District Office throughout the month of May.

