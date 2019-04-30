3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Forest Fire. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
Home News District of Taylor to draft Open Air Burning By-law
News

District of Taylor to draft Open Air Burning By-law

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council looked at the Draft Open Air Burning By-law.

With open burning being a significant contributing factor in the amount of brush and forest fires, District Fire Chief, Steve Byford, is recommending that Council, with support from the Protection Committee, approves the proposed Open Air Burning Bylaw No. 834, 2019.

The proposed by-law is to regulate Open Air Burning in the District of Taylor and
within the Taylor Rural Fire Protection Area.

The main purpose of the by-law would be to educate the public on safe burning practices and to give District Fire Officials the authority to assess burn and property conditions within the District’s Fire Protection Area before a burn is permitted.

Similar by-laws are also being considered by the Peace River Regional District in an effort to prevent wildfires.

The By-law is still under review with the Protection Committee.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCanadian Taxpayers Federation calls on B.C. politicians to lower gas prices
Next articleFort St John Huskies to hold AGM on May 21

RECENT STORIES

News

Taylor Council provided with an update on the Fort St John Hospital Foundation

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a Council Meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council was presented with an update from...
Read more
Canadian Press

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - An independent report on agricultural revitalization in British Columbia is calling for a task force to...
Read more
News

Ministry of Transportation announces improvements to road conditions in Northeastern BC

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced that improvements to road conditions are...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies to hold AGM on May 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their Annual General Meeting on May 21. This Meeting is an opportunity...

District of Taylor to draft Open Air Burning By-law

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on B.C. politicians to lower gas prices

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.