District of Taylor to draft Open Air Burning By-law

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council looked at the Draft Open Air Burning By-law.

With open burning being a significant contributing factor in the amount of brush and forest fires, District Fire Chief, Steve Byford, is recommending that Council, with support from the Protection Committee, approves the proposed Open Air Burning Bylaw No. 834, 2019.

The proposed by-law is to regulate Open Air Burning in the District of Taylor and

within the Taylor Rural Fire Protection Area.

The main purpose of the by-law would be to educate the public on safe burning practices and to give District Fire Officials the authority to assess burn and property conditions within the District’s Fire Protection Area before a burn is permitted.

Similar by-laws are also being considered by the Peace River Regional District in an effort to prevent wildfires.

The By-law is still under review with the Protection Committee.