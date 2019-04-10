9.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Doig River First Nations Visibility Project
News

Doig River First Nations Visibility Project

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Doig River First Nations has started their Visibility Project at City Hall where the First Nations are using high-resolution window stickers featuring beaded artwork to be displayed throughout the community.

Doig River First Nations wanted a symbol/image that best represented the FSJ Beaver Band, the original people. Beadwork was consistent in all the work Indigenous woman do, expressed Gary Oker, Doig River First Nations, and so the project also honours the importance of Indigenous women and the stories and love that is represented in beaded works of art.

The art form of traditional beading has been important to the culture as decoration and has been a part of society for a long time shares Oker. Beads and beading were sought out as a way to trade as their beauty holds value, even today.

- Advertisement -

This project is a way to share the kindness and love that would be put into a piece of beaded art by encouraging the town to participate and share the symbology and representation of Indigenous artworks, shared Oker.

City Hall already has three images and next will be the Airport, Oker is asking the community to reach out to participate and the First Nations will come out and hang the beautiful art in business or organizations windows.

You can call (250) 827.3776 for more information on the project.

 

 

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleNorthern Alberta chiefs to support federal environmental bill at Senate hearing
Next articleCity of Fort St John Recreation to hold National Superhero Day Bike Rodeo

RECENT STORIES

News

Registration now open for the FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Beard Competition

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has opened registration for the first Annual Beard...
Read more
News

BC Government to introduce legislation that aims to reduce emissions

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is planning to introduce legislation that would phase out gas-powered light-duty vehicles in...
Read more
News

Caribou petition delivered to Victoria

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Liberal Caucus has released a statement in regards to the NDP Government's Caribou Plan.According...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club held 45 km race on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their 45 km Race on Sunday, April 7.Nicholas Guliov managed to win his third...

Good results during 2019 Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament Finals

Caribou petition delivered to Victoria

National Dental Hygiene week brightens smiles in the community

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.