Doig River First Nations Visibility Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Doig River First Nations has started their Visibility Project at City Hall where the First Nations are using high-resolution window stickers featuring beaded artwork to be displayed throughout the community.

Doig River First Nations wanted a symbol/image that best represented the FSJ Beaver Band, the original people. Beadwork was consistent in all the work Indigenous woman do, expressed Gary Oker, Doig River First Nations, and so the project also honours the importance of Indigenous women and the stories and love that is represented in beaded works of art.

The art form of traditional beading has been important to the culture as decoration and has been a part of society for a long time shares Oker. Beads and beading were sought out as a way to trade as their beauty holds value, even today.

This project is a way to share the kindness and love that would be put into a piece of beaded art by encouraging the town to participate and share the symbology and representation of Indigenous artworks, shared Oker.

City Hall already has three images and next will be the Airport, Oker is asking the community to reach out to participate and the First Nations will come out and hang the beautiful art in business or organizations windows.

You can call (250) 827.3776 for more information on the project.