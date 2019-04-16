4.2 C
News

Eagle Vision Video Production submits short film to Frantic48

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Eagle Vision took on the challenge and entered Frantic48, the Peace Region Independent Media Arts Association’s Annual 48 hour film challenge.

Filmmaking teams compete to write, shoot and edit a two to six-minute short film based on a randomly selected genre, and a provided line of dialogue and prop to prevent entrants from being able to pre-record.

Benjamin Haab, the Owner/ CEO/ Cinematographer for Eagle Vision Video Production, shares their crew for the Frantic48 were under the direction of Jesse Mc Callum, received the genre Sports and had to involve a talk show into the sportscast. The prop was a watch and the line of dialogue was ‘Who are you?’

Haab shares, as the filmmaker you really don’t know what you are getting. “It’s an insane amount of time to write, film, edit, colour correct, graphics and deliver the project down to Grande Prairie in the allotted 48 hours and the company still maintained other paying projects.”

The best films will be screened as part of the Reel Shorts Film Festival in Grande Prairie, Alberta on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

According to Haab, there was a lesser response this year than the previous year to the film challenge. Last year there were 13 teams that were completed on time and only four teams submitted within the deadline.

‘Game, Set, Match’ will be uploaded to FB once the Reel Shorts Film Festival completes.

To view Eagle Visions FB Page; CLICK HERE

