East Bypass Road to be called Northern Lights Drive

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the East Bypass Road no longer functioning as a bypass road to re-direct traffic around the City and due to the steady residential growth, this requires the renaming of the road to the Northern Lights Drive.

The name Northern Lights Drive becomes effective June 26, 2019, which City Council recognizes will require an address change. The City shares while this is necessary, this may cause some inconvenience to affected Property Owners.

