-2.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Rhonda Swanson celebrates her son Kris' 19th victory in the 20th Emperor's Challenge. Photo by Dave Gajadhar.
Home Sports Emperors Challenge Registration halted after website crashes
Sports

Emperors Challenge Registration halted after website crashes

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – For the second year in a row, registration for the Emperor’s Challenge registration has been postponed.

Registration opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and almost immediately the registration website hosted by Stride and Glide out of Prince George crashed.

At this time organizers have not provided a time when registration will open again, but said on their Facebook page they would provide an update at 10 a.m. on April 3.

- Advertisement -

This is the second year in a row that registration has been postponed due to registration issues.  In 2018 registration was delayed by a week due to website issues.  Stride and Glide have had problems handling the number of people trying to register for the event for the last five years.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleHundreds of people turn out for first Caribou meeting in Chetwynd

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Registration for 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens tomorrow

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - As of 7:10 am Tuesday the registration page for the run has crashed. There is...
Read more
Sports

Hughes named new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female prep team

Scott Brooks -
PENTICTON, B.C. - Fort St. John native, Matt Hughes, has been named the new head coach for the Okanagan...
Read more
Sports

Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the season

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Lone Wolf Golf Club has announced that the driving range and restaurant will be open...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following investigation

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, along with the assistance of ALERT, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Grande Prairie...

Hughes named new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female...

Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the...

Northeast B.C. Bantam Zone Trackers to hold Spring Camp this April

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.