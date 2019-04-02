Emperors Challenge Registration halted after website crashes

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – For the second year in a row, registration for the Emperor’s Challenge registration has been postponed.

Registration opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and almost immediately the registration website hosted by Stride and Glide out of Prince George crashed.

At this time organizers have not provided a time when registration will open again, but said on their Facebook page they would provide an update at 10 a.m. on April 3.

This is the second year in a row that registration has been postponed due to registration issues. In 2018 registration was delayed by a week due to website issues. Stride and Glide have had problems handling the number of people trying to register for the event for the last five years.