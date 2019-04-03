Emperor’s Challenge registration rescheduled for April 4

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge will reopen on April 4.

According to event organizers, the original registration date was April 2 but has been rescheduled due to the website crashing from visitor overload.

Both the 20 km and kids race registration links will be available on strideandglide.ca.

20 km race registrations will be re-directed to Zone4.ca due to the increased registrant website traffic.

The Emperor’s Challenge is a half marathon on Babcock Mountain, located in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark.

For more information on the Emperor’s Challenge, you can visit emperorschallenge.com.