Energetic Edge Cheer Association off to Kamloops for Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is off to Kamloops for the first B.C. Provincial Cheerleading Championships on Saturday, April 13.

According to Energetic Edge Head Coach, Christina Brace, there will be over 50 teams competing at the Championships.

“There will be 50 teams competing in Kamloops with a total of over 600 athletes. Energetic Edge is sending 36 athletes, which makes up three of our teams.”

Brace says the competitive athletes work incredibly hard for nine months to be ready for events like the Championships.

“Our competitive athletes work incredibly hard from September to June with three and sometimes four practices per week to prepare.”

Energetic Edge’s goal at Kamloops, says Brace, is to hit zero, which means to perform routines with zero falls or safety infractions, ultimately to come out with a higher score.

According to Brace, the Canadian cheer community has been trying to get cheerleading recognized as a national sport, with hopes of receiving that recognition in a couple of years.

“Cheer Canada and the rest of the Canadian cheer community has been working hard to get cheerleading recognized as a national sport. If all goes well, there will be an official national championship within the next couple of years.”

Brace says, due to timing, this will be the first time in four years of not attending the Okanagan Cheer Championships in Kelowna.

“Due to the timing, this will be our first time in four years not attending the Okanagan Cheer Championships in Kelowna at the end of April. However, we look forward to seeing all the friends we’ve made over the years at this new competition and are excited to meet our new friends at PG Allstar Cheer, our closest cheerleading neighbours in B.C.”

Up next, is the Year-end Community Showcase, which will be held on May 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Dr. Kearney. There will be an awards ceremony along with a raffle and a silent auction.

Also coming up is an Intro to cheer class running for four weeks through May and June. Brace says the cost is $50 and the class is a great introduction for anyone curious about cheer or for anyone looking to get a head start before joining next season.

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit the Energetic Edge Cheer Association’s Facebook page.