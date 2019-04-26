Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase on May 4

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on May 4, at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

Admission for the Showcase will be by donation with funds going to the Adoptive Families Association of B.C. to benefit fostered and adopted children within the community.

Energetic Edge currently has five teams, two recreational teams and three competitive.

This event will include performances from all teams, along with an awards ceremony, the prize draw for a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and other fun contests and displays of skill.

Energetic Edge Head Coach, Christina Brace, says this is a great event for anyone who wants to learn about cheerleading, which according to Brace is one of Canada’s fastest growing sports.

“Whether you know an Edge cheerleader, are thinking about cheer as an option for your family, or if you are interested in seeing and learning more about Canada’s fastest growing sport, this is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon.”

According to Brace, registration is now open online for the Intro to Cheer class running on Saturdays from May 18 to June 8, 2019.

The Energetic Edge Cheer Association’s 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase is taking place Saturday, May 4, at 2:00 p.m., at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

For more information, you can visit Energetic Edge’s Facebook page.