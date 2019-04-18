12.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Energetic Edge Cheer team Esteem placed first. Source Christina Brace
Home Sports Energetic Edge Cheer competed in Kamloops on April 13
Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer competed in Kamloops on April 13

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association was in Kamloops on April 13 for the first B.C. Provincial Cheerleading Championships.

The youth stunt team, Esteem, hit zero and won first place in their division with the highest stunt team scores at the entire competition.

The youth competitive team, Elevate, received fourth place against some amazing teams and walked away with their highest score this season.

- Advertisement -

Energetic Edge Cheer team Elevate placed fourth. Source Christina Brace

The junior competitive team, Empower, hit zero and received second place. Empower scored higher than any other competitive team in the last four years that Energetic Edge has been competing.

Energetic Edge Cheer team Empower placed second. Source Christina Brace

Energetic Edge Head Coach, Christina Brace, says it was a great competition and was a fun trip for everyone.

“It was a great competition and a fun trip for everyone. We finished off our long day of competing with a trip to Jump 360 in Kamloops. Every athlete was able to attend and spend some quality bonding time with their teammates and friends.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Wildfire Service reminding residents to use caution when burning outdoors
Next articleCity of Fort St John seeking volunteers for Canada Day celebrations

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Midget Trackers host Annual Awards Night on Wednesday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers held their Annual Awards Night on Wednesday. The Trackers...
Read more
Sports

MS Walk seeking registrants and donations for Walk on May 26

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration and fundraising for the 2019 MS Walk is open for participants to sign...
Read more
Sports

Nate Bouchard to join Canadian Cowboys for European Tour

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 11-year-old Nate Bouchard, of Fort St. John, has been rostered to the Canadian Cowboys...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Federal Government and B.C. Hydro to invest in clean energy for...

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Federal Government and B.C. Hydro have announced that they will be providing funding for the Peace Region Electricity Supply Project...

Media and local council get a look at the LAR workshop...

Lower price discounts to boost Q1 oil profits but uncertainty hangs...

39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kin Park

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.