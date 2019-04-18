Energetic Edge Cheer competed in Kamloops on April 13

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association was in Kamloops on April 13 for the first B.C. Provincial Cheerleading Championships.

The youth stunt team, Esteem, hit zero and won first place in their division with the highest stunt team scores at the entire competition.

The youth competitive team, Elevate, received fourth place against some amazing teams and walked away with their highest score this season.

The junior competitive team, Empower, hit zero and received second place. Empower scored higher than any other competitive team in the last four years that Energetic Edge has been competing.

Energetic Edge Head Coach, Christina Brace, says it was a great competition and was a fun trip for everyone.

“It was a great competition and a fun trip for everyone. We finished off our long day of competing with a trip to Jump 360 in Kamloops. Every athlete was able to attend and spend some quality bonding time with their teammates and friends.”