Thursday, April 25, 2019
Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ sports activities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Engage Sport North will be hosting a series of ‘Try-It’ sports activities for residents to try out for free.

On April 28, you can explore the sport of diving at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Children between the ages of 8 to 11 can dive from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a session for teens and adults starting at 3:00 p.m. and running until 4:00 p.m.

Then starting on May 2, Engage Sport North, in partnership with Triumph MMA & Fitness, will be hosting Ladies Cardio Kickboxing lessons.

The Kickboxing lessons will be taking place Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2 to 30, at Triumph MMA & Fitness, located at 10412 Alaska Road, Fort St. John.

Physical Literacy Coordinator, Chantiel Drschiwiski, says ‘Try-It’ is a great way for people to participate in sports without making a financial commitment, adding that they will provide equipment for participants.

“This is an opportunity for people to try out sports without having to make any financial commitment or buying equipment and we try to make sure that equipment is provided to people.”

For more information, you can contact Chantiel at 250-794-3308 or by email [email protected].

