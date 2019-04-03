0.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Environment Canada issues winter storm warning for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Fort Nelson.

According to Environment Canada, Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow at times mixed with freezing rain will continue this afternoon through tonight before easing Thursday morning. Approximately 10 cm of snow has already fallen this morning around Fort Nelson with a further 5 cm this afternoon.

The band of snow is expected to shift to the southwest towards Sikanni Chief tonight, where 10 to 15 cm is forecast.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Drivers are being reminded to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit DriveBC.ca.

