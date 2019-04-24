6.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr
NewsRegional

Federal and Provincial governments commit to continue northern bus service

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – Both the Federal and Provincial transportation ministers have made a joint commitment to continue the transportation service of B.C. Bus North.

This is a transportation service that connects residents with B.C.’s northern and rural communities.

Canada’s Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, says his ministry is working hard with B.C. to find a solution for intercity bus services.

“Intercity bus services are important for the people of British Columbia and for Canadians across the country, particularly for those in Indigenous, rural and remote communities where other transportation options do not exist. We are working to find solutions and are encouraged by B.C.’s interest to collaborate on this issue.”

The commitment to continue BC Bus North, and to address transit needs resulting from Greyhound abruptly withdrawing service, came about following a meeting between the two transportation ministers.

B.C.’s Minister of Transportation, Claire Trevena, says she would like to see B.C. Bus North continue as it has been well received and is relied on by many individuals and organizations.

“I expressed our government’s firm belief that people in our province need to have access to safe, affordable and reliable long-distance ground transportation – to be able to visit friends and family, to get to work or their classes. The current interim service in the North established by our government last year, BC Bus North, has been well received and is relied on by many individuals and organizations.”

The B.C. Bus interim service was set to expire on May 30, 2019, but has been extended until September 2019 while details of the joint federal-provincial commitment are worked out.

To learn more about B.C. Bus North, you can visit the B.C. Bus website.

