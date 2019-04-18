12.6 C
Federal Government and B.C. Hydro to invest in clean energy for natural gas sites in Peace Region

Avatar Scott Brooks
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Federal Government and B.C. Hydro have announced that they will be providing funding for the Peace Region Electricity Supply Project to make natural gas sites within the Peace Region more environmentally friendly.

Currently, the majority of natural gas sites within the Peace rely on diesel generators to power the sites.

With this funding, the plan is to switch these sites from diesel generated to hydro generated by expanding the existing transmission infrastructure and building two parallel 230-kilovolt power lines between the future Site C Substation near Fort St. John and the existing Groundbirch Substation, located about 30 kilometres east of Chetwynd.

According to the Government, once complete, industries and businesses in the Peace Region will have access to a cleaner supply of energy to power their operations, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 2.6 megatonnes per year.

Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, says transitioning to cleaner electricity is essential to protecting the environment.

“Transitioning to cleaner electricity is essential to protecting the environment, creating more sustainable communities and building a clean future for our kids and grandkids. This important project will encourage Canadian businesses to transition to renewable energy, boosting the economic growth in the Peace Region and promoting a greener way of life for all British Columbians.”

The Federal Government is providing up to $83.6 million for this project through the Investing in Canada Plan, while B.C. Hydro is providing the remaining $205.4 million.

Scott Brooks
