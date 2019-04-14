7 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, April 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Dawson Creek RCMP detachment.
Home News Female dies after being in Police custody in Dawson Creek
NewsRegional

Female dies after being in Police custody in Dawson Creek

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will be deployed to Dawson Creek after a female went into medical distress while in RCMP custody.

The IIO of B.C. says that April 13, 2019, members of the Dawson Creek RCMP arrested a male and female and transported them to cells as a result of an ongoing investigation.

Later that morning, due to the behaviour of the female, Emergency Health Services were requested. On arrival, the female went into medical distress and was transported to the hospital in Dawson Creek. Medical assistance was given, but the female was airlifted to Prince George Regional Hospital and was pronounced deceased in the early hours of April 14, 2019.

- Advertisement -

The IIO has commenced an investigation into the incident to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the death of the female.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleFour players from NEBC Bantam Trackers off to Regional Camps
Next articlePremier Horgan to visit Dawson Creek and meet with PRRD over Caribou Recover Program

RECENT STORIES

News

Premier Horgan to visit Dawson Creek and meet with PRRD over Caribou Recover Program

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will be in Dawson Creek Monday to meet with the Peace River...
Read more
Canadian Press

Trump wields presidential power on energy projects such as stalled Keystone XL

Canadian Press -
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to jump-start energy projects such as the TransCanada Keystone XL oil...
Read more
News

YRB to perform cleaning on Taylor Bridge starting April 15

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace have announced that they will perform cleaning on the Taylor...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Trump wields presidential power on energy projects such as stalled Keystone...

Canadian Press -
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to jump-start energy projects such as the TransCanada Keystone XL oil pipeline, and he's taken action...

Inconnu held last home meet of the year last weekend

YRB to perform cleaning on Taylor Bridge starting April 15

1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange this Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.