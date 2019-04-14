Female dies after being in Police custody in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will be deployed to Dawson Creek after a female went into medical distress while in RCMP custody.

The IIO of B.C. says that April 13, 2019, members of the Dawson Creek RCMP arrested a male and female and transported them to cells as a result of an ongoing investigation.

Later that morning, due to the behaviour of the female, Emergency Health Services were requested. On arrival, the female went into medical distress and was transported to the hospital in Dawson Creek. Medical assistance was given, but the female was airlifted to Prince George Regional Hospital and was pronounced deceased in the early hours of April 14, 2019.

The IIO has commenced an investigation into the incident to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the death of the female.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.