Fields near Fort St. John.
Fields have good soil moisture despite lack of precipitation in March
Fields have good soil moisture despite lack of precipitation in March

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During the month of March, Fort St. John and area received a very low amount of precipitation of 0.2 mm.

Kelly Kassian, manager of Viterra in Fort St. John, says despite the lack of precipitation, there is quite a bit of soil moisture in the fields thanks to the slow melting of snow.

“We have soil moisture right now. Definitely, the slow snow melt we had this year helps a lot. We didn’t have a lot of runoff, the moisture went down, the frost is going down into the ground, and of course, with today, the little bit of snow, everything helps.”

According to Kassian, the remainder of the snow is expected to melt and dry up off the fields within the next week.

Kassian expects the planting season to start in one month’s time, with hopes that farmers receive the rain needed once the crops are planted.

Environment Canada is forecasting warm and dry conditions for the rest of April.

Scott Brooks
