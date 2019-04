FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fiesta Tropical has come to the Lido theatre, a night of Latin American Culture.

Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 11 pm come surround yourself in the experience of Latin Cuisine, Flamenco Music and live costumed dancers.

For tickets to the event call The LIDO at 250-785-3011

For the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE