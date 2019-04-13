8 C
It was a successful sold-out show on Friday for Fight Night 23: Fight For Alaya. Photo by Scott Brooks
Fight Night 23: Fight for Alaya huge success on Friday night

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a full house on Friday night at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre for Fight Night 23: Fight for Alaya.

Hosted by Fivestar Boxing Academy, this event was dedicated to the McCormick family with proceeds going to help Alaya with her ongoing battle with cancer.

Throughout the night, spectators were treated to great boxing performances by various competitors, including members of the Fivestar Academy.

The winner of the main event was Fivestar Boxer Nick Young.

Fivestar Coach, Justin Donally, says he felt good about the night as the fights were entertaining and that it was a completely sold-out show in support of Alaya.

“I couldn’t feel any better, honestly. The fights were more entertaining than they were at Golden Gloves last year, we had some great matches. It was so good, we had to award to fights of the night, we couldn’t decide. We had to actually stop selling tickets at the door, we were at capacity. That’s the first time in, well this is our fourth show here and that’s the first time ever that we sold out completely. It’s was a complete sell-out, great crowd, and great fight and guess what, Alaya is in remission right now. This will help the family a little bit to catch up on some bills. It’s was a win-win and a great night of entertainment, everybody wins.”

Alaya has been an active member of the Academy for over four years in kickboxing and boxing.

Alaya was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma Cancer in September 2018.

