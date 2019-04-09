Fight Night 23: Fight for Alaya this Friday at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Friday night is Fight Night 23: Fight for Alaya at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

This event, hosted by Fivestar Boxing Academy, is dedicated to the McCormick family with proceeds going to help Alaya with her ongoing battle with cancer.

Alaya was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma Cancer in September 2018.

According to Fivestar, Alaya has been an active member of the Academy for over four years in kickboxing and boxing.

“Alaya McCormick has been an active member of Fivestar Boxing Academy for over 4 years, training and competing in Kickboxing and most recently Boxing. Alaya is an outstanding young lady with a true fighting spirit and is an honour roll student in high school. In early 2018 she set a goal of competing in the B.C. Provincial Championships and had high hopes of representing the province at the Canadian Boxing Nationals.”

Fight Night 23: Fight for Alaya will be taking place at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre on April 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for this event are available at energetictickets.ca, with VIP tickets available by calling 250-793-0988 or emailing [email protected].