Fire Department responds to fire on 89a street

UPDATE – The Fort St. John Fire Department has confirmed a fire on 89a street. The Department says the fire was accidental and affected the exterior of the home. The full cause is still under investigation, but no one was injured in the fire.

Two residents of the home will be displaced for the night.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department is responding to a fire on 89a street near 113a avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time we are waiting to get more details from the Fort St. John Fire Department.

The RCMP has part of 89a street closed in both directions.

Once the Fire Department can update us on the situation, we will post more details.