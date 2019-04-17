Fire Department saves a cat stuck on Hydro pole

TAYLOR, B.C. – Monday, April 15th a cat was discovered at the top of a Hydro pole unable to move as it was reportedly stuck for hours.
BC Hydro and the Deputy Fire Chief were able to rescue the cat from its predicament and Councillor Dave Lueneberg took the rescued cat in for the night to ensure it was looked after.
Ashley Wood’s son had accidentally let ‘Moxie’ out of the house. Although she had been looking for him for three days, she says “It never really crossed my mind to look up”
Wood would then see the District of Taylor’s FB Post and said, “I knew he was my furbaby from the photo.”
Moxie has been a part of the Woods family for 10 years. Wood says, “I’m very grateful to the person who found him and to BC Hydro and the Taylor Fire hall for rescuing him.”