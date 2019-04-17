Fire Department saves a cat stuck on Hydro pole

- Advertisement -

Ashley Wood’s son had accidentally let ‘Moxie’ out of the house. Although she had been looking for him for three days, she says “It never really crossed my mind to look up”

Wood would then see the District of Taylor’s FB Post and said, “I knew he was my furbaby from the photo.”

Moxie has been a part of the Woods family for 10 years. Wood says, “I’m very grateful to the person who found him and to BC Hydro and the Taylor Fire hall for rescuing him.”