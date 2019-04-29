Five-year-old Fort St. John child requires upgraded medical devices

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Emerson Smith is emersed in a family of love and adventure and requires upgrading her medical equipment to continue living life as independently as can be provided by these devices and improving quality life.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Emerson’s medical equipment needs and has raised $8,235 of the $40,000 goal.

A happy kindergarten student that her Mum Jamie Smith shares is extremely smart and her favourite subject is Math. Emerson loves her friends and her parents wish to see her succeed in life.

Emerson was born at 25 weeks gestation weighing only 1.5 lbs and the sole surviving triplet as her siblings Cody, and sister, Keely, passed away in the hospital when they were 6 weeks old.

When Emerson turned 5 months old her parents noticed she was not moving the way the other kids her age did which would start the investigation and Emerson would be diagnosed with cerebral palsy. ￼￼

Emerson lives with dyskinetic dystonic cerebral palsy considered a rare form. This causes her brain to send mixed messages to her muscles that can either be too many signals or not enough.

With cerebral palsy affecting every muscle in Emerson’s body, it is hard for her to talk and to be understood. Success in school and in life will require Emerson to be able to communicate and her parents want her to have a communication device which she will control with her eyes which will allow Emerson to talk through a computer, access the school’s curriculum, access the internet and play games by herself. Something Smith says Emmerson has never had the opportunity to play on her own as she has always needed an adult to help facilitate. The eye gaze system will cost over $12000. ￼ ￼

Smith shares Emerson is wheelchair bound and is now getting too big for her car seat and too heavy to transfer. The family has purchased a new van yet the conversion costs are over $16000. ￼

￼ The other goal Emerson’s parents have for her is to be able to feed herself with the help of an OBi robot feeder. The robotic feeder is $6000 USD. ￼￼￼ ￼

From what you can see on Emerson’s GoFundMe account and Smith shares is that Emerson has the most amazing smile and laugh. Emerson has a great sense of humour shares Smith and her parents would love for her to continue accessing and being part of the community.

Simply put Smith shared, we wish we could give her the world.

For a link to the GoFundMe Account; CLICK HERE