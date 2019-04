FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fivestar Academy fighters are in the ring tonight, Saturday, in Quesnel for Rumble 26.

The fighters taking part in Rumble 26 include Lincoln Pomeroy, Landon Beasley, Nick Young, Andrea Wall, and Nick Dragojevich.

Next week, April 12, Fivestar will be home for Fight Night 23: Fight for Alaya, in support of Alaya McCormick who is currently battling cancer.