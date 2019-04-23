6.6 C
Justin Donally, Brayden Sims and Lincoln Pomeroy, of the Fivestar Academy, are at the Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria for the Super Channel Championships. Source Facebook
Fivestar Academy fighters off to Victoria for 2019 Super Channel Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two Fivestar Academy fighters are off to Victoria for the 2019 Super Channel Championships.

Boxers Brayden Sims and Lincoln Pomeroy, along with their Coach Justin Donally, are at the Bear Mountain Resort for the Championships.

Donally says the event is being held in a beautiful spot and according to Donally, there will be up to 400 boxers from across the country taking part in the Championships.

“It’s a beautiful spot, a beautiful venue. It looks like close to 400 boxers are here from across the country.”

Donally says Sims and Pomeroy will not be in the ring until Thursday but in the meantime, Donally says he will keep them loose and ready to go for the fights.

“The boys probably won’t fight until Thursday, and just going to keep them loose and ready to go for when their division starts.”

Sims says he feels pretty good about taking part in Nationals as it is his second year to do so, adding that this is not as exciting when compared to the Winter Games.

“I feel pretty good, it’s my second year doing it. I’m just really excited to get in there, my first draw will be a good fight. I’m ready to go and win. This is not as exciting as the Winter Games but it’s definitely up there.”

Pomeroy says he is excited to take part in the Championships for the second year in a row with hopes of winning gold.

“I’m super excited to go there again. Last year I got second, so hopefully this year I can go even further and just see what happens.”

The 2019 Super Channel Championships is taking place from April 23 to the 27 at the Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria.

